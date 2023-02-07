Colby Howard Running Full Truck Schedule for CR7

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks
Colby Howard is back with CR7 Motorsports — this time full time — in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, CR7 announced Feb. 7.
Howard returns to the team after first driving for the organization in three races toward the end of 2021.
In 2022, he ran a full-time schedule for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in its No. 91, earning three top 10s.
Howard replaces Blaine Perkins, who is running the full NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for SS-Green Light Racing.
