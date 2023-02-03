Austin Dillon Running for Kaulig at Auto Club

Austin Dillon will drive Kaulig Racing’s No. 10 at Auto Club Speedway in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Kaulig tweeted Feb. 3.

Dillon is the second driver to be announced to the No. 10 team for 2023, following Justin Haley, who will drive the car at Daytona International Speedway.

Landon Cassill, who was originally scheduled to drive the No. 10 full time, has stepped away due to sponsorship woes.

Dillon made two Xfinity starts in 2022, with a best finish of 26th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

He last drove for Kaulig in the series in 2019, earning a top five and two top 10s in four starts.

Dillon will drive the No. 3 for Richard Childress Racing full time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023.

Share this article