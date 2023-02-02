Jade Buford Driving 2nd Big Machine Car at Daytona

Jade Buford will return to Big Machine Racing Team in a second NASCAR Xfinity Series entry at Daytona International Speedway, the team announced Feb. 2.

Buford will attempt to qualify the No. 5 with sponsorship from Big Machine Vodka’s Double Spiked Coolers brand.

The team previously announced Parker Kligerman as its full-time driver for the No. 48.

It marks the first time the organization has entered two races in an Xfinity race.

“Big Machine Racing is so proud to announce a second entry for Jade Buford at Daytona,” team owner Scott Borchetta said in a release. “He had an incredible top-five run going last year before being caught up in a wild last lap incident. This year, to double the excitement and our winning opportunity, we’re doubling up with our Big Machine Double SPIKED Coolers No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro… and I’m visualizing a Big Machine Racing 1-2 finish.”

“I’m thrilled to be returning to the Xfinity Series at Daytona with Big Machine Racing driving the No. 5 Big Machine Vodka DOUBLE SPIKED Coolers Chevrolet,” Buford added. “I’m honored to be debuting the second car for the team and looking forward to working with Parker as a teammate. This will be my first time having a teammate to work with so I’m very excited to see what we can do to make sure one of our BMR Chevrolets crosses the finish line first at the end of 300 miles on the high banks of Daytona.”

In 2022, Buford began the season as the full-time driver of the No. 48. However, he was pulled from the car after eight races and made one additional start the rest of the season. He earned one top 10 at Circuit of the Americas.

Share this article