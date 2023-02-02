Connor Mosack Adds 3 Xfinity Races With JGR

In addition to a multi-race NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule with Sam Hunt Racing, Connor Mosack will also drive three events for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, JGR announced Feb. 2.

Mosack will drive the No. 19 at the Chicago street course, Pocono Raceway and Road America.

“I made my Xfinity Series debut with JGR last June at Portland [International Raceway] and from the moment I made my first lap in their racecar, I realized why they’ve been so successful,” Mosack said in a team release. “Their equipment was second to none and the resources they had in terms of people and their knowledge was incredible.

“Jason Ratcliff was my crew chief at Portland and he’s got a ton of experience. I was able to learn from him before we even went to the track. Just in our time in the simulator, we made some great changes. So, to be back with him for three Xfinity races is going to be really valuable.”

Mosack was previously announced for 20 races with SHR, beginning at Phoenix Raceway.

He was also previously revealed for a six-race stint with JGR’s ARCA Menards Series team, including the season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Mosack is the third driver to be announced to the No. 19 for 2023, following Ryan Truex and Joe Graf Jr.

Share this article