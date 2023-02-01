Joe Graf Jr. Joins JGR for 5 Xfinity Races

Joe Graf Jr. has completed his 2023 NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule, as he’ll drive five races for Joe Gibbs Racing, JGR announced Feb. 1.

Graf will drive the No. 19 starting at Auto Club Speedway.

He’ll also run at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in March, Richmond Raceway in April, New Hampshire Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway in September.

The news follows Graf’s previous reveal that he’ll drive for RSS Racing in 28 events.

Graf made 28 Xfinity starts in 2022, with one top 10. He has two top 10s in 93 career starts since 2019.

In 2022, Graf mostly drove for SS-Green Light Racing, alongside RSS and BJ McLeod Motorsports.

“Running five races with JGR is a fantastic opportunity for myself and for my marketing partners,” Graf said in a team release. “I think I can learn a lot from JGR and showcase my skills I’ve been growing in the series in the past three years. 2023 is shaping up to be a great year and I’m pumped to get started with the No. 19 group.”

Graf is the second driver to be announced to JGR’s No. 19 for 2023. Ryan Truex will compete in six races.

