Kyle Sieg Running Full Xfinity Season for RSS

Kyle Sieg will drive his first full-time NASCAR Xfinity Series season in 2023, piloting a car for RSS Racing, it announced Feb. 1.

Sieg’s ride is the No. 28.

Sieg is the third driver to be announced to RSS’ Xfinity program for 2023. Brother Ryan Sieg is back in the No. 39, while Joe Graf Jr. will run at least 28 races.

The younger Sieg made 17 starts in 2022, split between the Nos. 28, 38 and 39. He earned his first top 10, a 10th, at Daytona International Speedway.

