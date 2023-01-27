Rajah Caruth Back With APR for Part-Time Schedule

Rajah Caruth will run a part-time NASCAR Xfinity Series schedule for Alpha Prime Racing in 2023, APR announced Jan. 27.

The news comes after Caruth debuted for the team in 2022.

His full schedule was not announced, but Caruth will kick off the season in the No. 45 at Auto Club Speedway.

“I’m so enthused to bolster my NASCAR schedule this year by returning to Alpha Prime Racing for some Xfinity races,” Caruth said in a team release. “Tommy [Joe Martins, co-owner] and his family took a chance on me before I had even ran an ARCA [Menards Series] race, and to represent them as well as Caesar [Bacarella, co-owner], his family and every man and woman in the APR fold is a blessing. I can’t wait to build on the finishes we put together late last year and continue to show what both myself and this team is capable of.”

Caruth was previously announced for a full-time NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series ride with GMS Racing in 2023.

In 2022, Caruth made seven starts with the team, with a best finish of 12th at Martinsville Speedway.

He also scored eight top fives and 14 top 10s in a full ARCA Menards Series season last year.

Share this article