Lawless Alan Returning With Niece for 2023

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Lawless Alan has returned for a second NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season with Niece Motorsports, Niece announced Jan. 26.

Alan returns to the No. 45 he drove full time in 2022.

AUTOParkit will sponsor the effort.

“I am very excited to be returning to Niece Motorsports in 2023 with AUTOParkit,” Alan said in a team release. “I am looking forward to using everything I learned throughout last year and applying it to this year. I’m no longer coming to these tracks for the first time, so I have very high expectations for what I can achieve with Niece Motorsports and AUTOParkit.”

Alan is Niece’s second announced driver for 2023, following Carson Hocevar, who will also return to his truck he drove in 2022, the No. 42.

“We are excited to have Lawless return to Niece Motorsports this season,” team GM Cody Efaw added. “Lawless gained a lot of experience and got a lot of seat time last season that we really think is going to pay off this year. We are excited to see his growth this season. He’s a hard worker and is always asking questions and learning from the people around him. He definitely has the right attitude to be successful in this sport.”

Alan finished 22nd in points in 2022 with a best finish of 11th at Circuit of the Americas.

Niece fielded three full-time trucks in 2022, plus a nearly full-time fourth truck and a part-time fifth.

Share this article