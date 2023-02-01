Derek Kraus Running for Young’s at Daytona

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Derek Kraus will drive for Young’s Motorsports at Daytona International Speedway in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, Young’s announced Feb. 1.

Kraus is driving the No. 20.

According to the release, Kraus’ schedule with the team is only for one race, but it’s possible it could expand.

“I am very excited about joining Young’s Motorsports for Daytona,” Kraus said in a team release. “Over the years, Young’s Motorsports have shown on the superspeedways that they build very fast Chevrolet Silverados and I am excited to be able to drive one of them next month at Daytona.”

Kraus joins a lineup that currently consists of a full-time ride for Spencer Boyd in the No. 12.

Young’s also fielded a third truck, the No. 02, in 2022.

In 2022, Kraus drove full time for McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in its No. 19. He scored seven top 10s.

In 73 career Truck starts since 2018, Kraus boasts four top fives and 26 top 10s.

