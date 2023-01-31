Kaden Honeycutt Running for Roper in 2023

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Kaden Honeycutt will drive at least the first six races of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series season for Roper Racing Team, he tweeted Jan. 31.

Carquest Auto Parts will sponsor the effort for the No. 04.

According to Honeycutt, the team plans the first six races and will then “go from there.”

The news marks Roper’s return to the series; after running a part-time schedule the previous few seasons, the No. 04 withdrew from its only entry list appearance of 2022, Talladega Superspeedway.

Team owner Cory Roper generally drove for the team before 2023. The organization has two top fives and four top 10s in 47 starts since 2018 between Roper and Chase Briscoe.

Honeycutt made nine Truck starts in 2022 between G2G Racing and On Point Motorsports, scoring a top 10 at Phoenix Raceway.

