NASCAR Reveals Multiple 2023 Rules Changes

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

NASCAR announced a handful of rules changes across its three national series for 2023 on Jan. 31.

Perhaps chief among them: a time penalty for anyone who attempts to pull off a move similar to Ross Chastain’s race-ending, wall-riding move in the NASCAR Cup Series elimination race at Martinsville Speedway last year.

According to NASCAR, a time penalty will be issued to drivers who attempt such a maneuver, which will be handled on a case-by-case basis.

NASCAR did not specify the length of the penalty.

Other changes include the elimination of stage break cautions on road courses in the Cup Series and new rules for violations of lost wheels. In the case of the latter, a pass-through penalty will be given when the tire is confined to pit road under green-flag conditions, while the offending team will start from the rear of the field if under yellow.

A two-lap penalty, plus a two-race suspension for offending crew members, will be given if the tire leaves pit road.

Elsewhere, wet-weather protocols and equipment similar to those utilized on road courses have been expanded to include multiple track 1 mile or less in length, including the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, Martinsville Speedway, New Hampshire Motor Speedway, North Wilkesboro Speedway, Richmond Raceway, Phoenix Raceway, the Milwaukee Mile and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

The top-30 or top-20 rule for playoff eligibility was also done away with, with any driver eligible for the playoffs in any series if they earn a win, as long as they run the full schedule or are given a waiver.

Share this article