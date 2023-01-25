Chase Elliott Driving for MHR in Daytona Truck Race

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Chase Elliott has joined McAnally-Hilgemann Racing for the season-opening NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race at Daytona International Speedway, MHR announced Jan. 25.

Elliott fills the No. 35 seat for Jake Garcia, who will not turn 18 until after the race. Garcia will drive the truck for the remainder of the 2023 season.

In 2022, Elliott made one Truck start, finishing seventh in the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt race for Spire Motorsports.

In 17 series starts since 2013, he has three wins, 11 top fives and 14 top 10s.

“This will be the first time I’ve driven a truck at Daytona, let alone a superspeedway,” Elliott said in a team release. “There’s no better team owner than Bill McAnally to do it with, as he’s been involved in racing and been associated with NAPA for a long time.”

“I think there’s an incredible amount of potential for our team to make a lot of noise this year, and we have the people to make it happen,” team owner Bill McAnally added. “We’re thrilled to have Chase step in and drive our No. 35 Gates Hydraulics Chevrolet at Daytona and everyone involved in our program is excited and glad that he’s able to do so. I think his presence at Daytona will benefit Jake and our entire group.”

The No. 35’s teammate truck, the No. 19, will be driven by Christian Eckes in 2023.

Share this article