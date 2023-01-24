Mason Massey Running Full Truck Schedule for RBR

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Mason Massey is back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, driving the full schedule for Reaume Brothers Racing, RBR announced Jan. 24.

The announcement coincides with RBR’s move to Ford for 2023.

Massey’s number has not been announced. In the release revealing the manufacturer switch, RBR said it planned to field the Nos. 33 and 34.

Massey drove seven Truck races for RBR in 2019 with a best finish of 17th at Pocono Raceway.

Since then, he’s competed part time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, scoring two top 10s in 24 starts in 2022 for DGM Racing.

Massey is the first driver to be announced to the RBR lineup for 2023. The team fielded the Nos. 33 and 43 full time in 2022.

Share this article