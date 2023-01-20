Speedy Cash Returns With FRM

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Todd Gilliland and Zane Smith will have Speedy Cash sponsorship at Front Row Motorsports in 2023, the team announced Jan. 20.

The brand will be featured on Gilliland’s No. 38 in the NASCAR Cup Series at the Bristol Motor Speedway dirt track, followed by events at Dover Motor Speedway, Kansas Speedway, Pocono Raceway, Richmond Raceway and the second Bristol race.

Smith’s No. 38 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series, meanwhile, will feature the company at Texas Motor Speedway.

Speedy Cash will also be an associate sponsor on Gilliland and Smith’s rides throughout the year, including during Smith’s Daytona 500 attempt.

“I am really thankful to have the support of Community Choice Financial and their Speedy Cash brand this season,” Gilliland said in a team release. “The Speedy Cash colors have become popular here at FRM and it is always cool seeing the Speedy Cash Ford Mustang in the shop. I’m looking forward to another season supporting them.”

Added Smith, “It’s great to have Speedy Cash back on the truck at Texas Motor Speedway this year. By far, the coolest thing is them sponsoring the truck race and Speedy Cash Victory Lane. It will be a lot of fun to win that race for them. And I want to thank them for helping me out during my Daytona 500 debut. That’s something that I’ve been dreaming about my whole life, and I can’t do it without their support.”

Smith is the defending Truck champion, while Gilliland earned one top five and two top 10s in his rookie Cup season in 2022.

Share this article