Gener8tor Sponsoring Todd Gilliland Starting at the Clash

Todd Gilliland has picked up Gener8tor Skills sponsorship for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Front Row Motorsports announced Jan. 19.

The sponsorship on the No. 38 begins in the Clash at the Los Angeles Coliseum next month.

The No. 38 will also carry Gener8tor as a primary sponsor at the Chicago street course and at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course.

“It’s awesome any time you can introduce a new company to NASCAR and at the same time introduce the new company to the fans,” Gilliland said in a team release. “There is no bigger platform than The Clash and the Daytona 500 to kickoff this partnership. I’m eager to get started to ready to help spread the message and start helping people.”

Gilliland enters his second Cup season in the No. 38. In 2022, he earned one top five and two top 10s.

