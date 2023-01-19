William Sawalich Running Part-Time Truck Schedule With TRICON

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

William Sawalich will run a part-time schedule for TRICON Garage in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, TRICON announced Jan. 19.

Sawalich will drive the No. 1 beginning at Martinsville Speedway.

The 16-year-old is only eligible to drive at tracks at which competitors under 18 are allowed.

The rest of his schedule includes Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Richmond Raceway, Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, the Milwaukee Mile and Bristol Motor Speedway.

“I am excited to work with the Gray and Gilliland families and everyone at TRICON,” Sawalich said in a team release. “I know that the team will put forth a great effort to make sure that we have the best equipment and best teams around us. 2023 is going to be a huge year for my growth between ARCA and Trucks, and I am confident that I will learn a lot and be able to perfect my craft as a Toyota development driver here.”

Sawalich will also drive multiple races in the ARCA Menards Series for Joe Gibbs Racing in 2023, including the full ARCA Menards Series East schedule.

Sawalich is the first to be announced to the No. 1, which was announced as a part-time ride for TRICON in 2023.

