UNITS Back With Hill for 2023

UNITS Moving and Storage will sponsor Hill Motorsports in six NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2023, the team announced Jan. 18.

The sponsorship kicks off at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

The other five races include Atlanta Motor Speedway, Darlington Raceway, World Wide Technology Raceway at Gateway, Nashville Superspeedway and Richmond Raceway.

“I’m extremely excited to have UNITS Moving and Portable Storage back with us in 2023,” team owner/driver Timmy Hill said in a release. “It’s been a great partnership and a fun experience working together over the last year. I’m looking forward to the six races we have together and the opportunity to go out and have some great runs with UNITS on the truck.”

The drivers for those races have not been announced. Timmy and brother Tyler Hill are sharing the No. 56 in 2023.

The team scored a best finish of 14th in 2022 with Timmy behind the wheel at Daytona International Speedway.

