Sting Ray Robb Driving Full IndyCar Schedule for Coyne/Ware

Sting Ray Robb will drive the 2023 NTT IndyCar Series season for Dale Coyne Racing with Rick Ware Racing, the team announced Jan. 18.

Robb will drive the No. 51 previously piloted by Takuma Sato.

“This is an opportunity – a dream – that has been long in the making,” Robb said in a team release. “I’m honored to join forces with Dale Coyne, Rick Ware and the whole organization. I am excited and grateful to be on the NTT IndyCar Series grid for 2023. We had a great first test together in early January and I was very impressed with the efficiency of the DCR with RWR team and how well we worked together on our first day.”

Added team co-owner Dale Coyne, “We’re very excited to have Sting Ray join our team. He is coming off a very strong INDY NXT season and he impressed us and performed very well earlier this month at our test. I think he and David [Malukas] will make a great pairing. With David continuing where he left off last year, and Sting Ray wanting to do well in his rookie season, we have two young and eager drivers who, I think, are a force to be reckoned with.”

Robb will make his series debut in the season opener. He scored three podium finishes in the Indy Lights Series in 2022.

“Dale and I have spent a lot of the off season testing and discussing driver options,” co-owner Rick Ware said. “Getting Sting Ray Robb on board to compete for the INDYCAR Rookie of the Year championship, as well as the Indy 500 Rookie of the Race honors, is pretty incredible. He’s young and already has multiple years in the IndyCar ladder system. I am really looking forward to another fresh driver and personality to the No. 51 team and partnership platforms. With Sting Ray’s road course experience, and Dale’s oval-track program, we are very optimistic.”

