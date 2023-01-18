Ryan Vargas Running Part-Time Truck Schedule for On Point

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Ryan Vargas moves to the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, driving the No. 30 part time for On Point Motorsports, the team announced Jan. 18.

Vargas’ season kicks off at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Currently, he’ll also drive at Darlington Raceway, Nashville Superspeedway, Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course, Richmond Raceway, Talladega Superspeedway and Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Critical Path Security, Leargas Security, Swann Security and Williamsburg Contracting will sponsor the effort.

“I’m beyond thrilled to join On Point Motorsports for the 2023 season,” Vargas said in a team release. “I told myself heading into this offseason that it was time for a change. I knew that I was ready to take on a new challenge.

“Having never made a Truck Series start, I really felt that this year was the perfect time for me to make the move into a competitive Truck Series entry. There’s no denying what [Steven Lane, team owner] and his team have done are nothing short of impressive. With a bunch of top-10 finishes and opportunities to make it to victory lane, I knew I had found myself a fantastic new home.”

Vargas drove the majority of the 2021 and 2022 NASCAR Xfinity Series seasons, largely for JD Motorsports. In 67 series starts since 2019, he has two top 10s.

On Point has not yet announced its plans for the rest of the 2023 season. In 2022, it started the year fielding a truck for Tate Fogleman and finished the year with Kaden Honeycutt, both of whom have not yet announced 2023 series plans.

