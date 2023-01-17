Timmy Hill, Tyler Hill Splitting No. 56 in 2023

Frontstretch’s Truck Series content is presented by American Trucks

Hill Motorsports is back in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2023, the team announced Jan. 17.

Timmy Hill and Tyler Hill will split the No. 56 ride.

In 2022, Timmy drove the No. 56 while Tyler competed in the No. 5 part time.

“It’s exciting to finally have our plans set for 2023 in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series,” Timmy said in a team release. “After a year of running two trucks we felt it was best to return to one truck and focus on getting our competitiveness where we expect it to be. I have high hopes for the season and what we can accomplish.”

Added Tyler: “Racing alongside my brother and for our family team has always been a dream of mine. To be able to continue to have that dream realized and do it back again with the No. 56 on the door, it’s truly special. 2022 is in the rearview mirror and I can’t wait to get 2023 started with my brother and this great group of guys.”

Timmy will drive the No. 56 in the season-opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

In 2022, Timmy finished 20th in points with a best finish of 14th at Daytona. In seven starts, Tyler’s top result was 21st at Kansas Speedway.

