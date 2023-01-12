Amber Balcaen Running Daytona, Talladega for Venturini

Amber Balcaen will move to Venturini Motorsports for the 2023 ARCA Menards Series season, driving the superspeedway races for the team, Venturini announced Jan. 12.

Balcaen will drive Venturini’s No. 15 at Daytona International Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

“I’ve watched Venturini Motorsports dominate the ARCA Menards series for years and it’s been a dream of mine for a long time to drive for VMS,” Balcaen said in a team release. “To say I’m excited to drive for a hugely winning team is an understatement. I’m thrilled knowing I’ll be in a fast car this season.”

Balcaen moves to the team from Rette Jones Racing, for whom she drove the full schedule in 2022. Frankie Muniz will drive RJR’s No. 30 in 2023.

Balcaen joins Toni Breidinger and the full-time Jesse Love as Venturini’s announced Daytona entrants.

She scored six top 10s in the series in 2022, with a best finish of seventh at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

