Toni Breidinger Back at Venturini for Part-Time Schedule

Toni Breidinger is back with Venturini Motorsports for a part-time ARCA Menards Series schedule in 2023, Venturini announced Jan. 11.

She’ll kick off her season in the opening race at Daytona International Speedway.

In all, Breidinger will drive 11 races throughout the season; the full schedule can be found here. She ran the full schedule for the team in 2022 in its No. 25.

“2023 was a big growing year for me,” Breidinger said in a team release. “It was my rookie season and every time I went to a track it was brand new for me. It was a big learning curve. I’m looking forward to applying what I learned last year to this year.”

Breidinger’s car number for her 2023 starts was not disclosed. She’s entered for this weekend’s ARCA pre-season testing at Daytona in the team’s No. 55.

She’s the third driver to be announced to the Venturini stable in 2023, following the full-time Jesse Love and part-time Conner Jones.

In 2022, Breidinger scored six top 10s and has nine total in 32 starts.

