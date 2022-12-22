Race Weekend Central
Kyle Busch takes the green flag to kick off the NASCAR Busch Clash heat races at the LA Colusseum.

(Photo: Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

NASCAR Expands Clash Field for 2023

By Kevin Rutherford

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Busch Light Clash will expand from 23 to 27 cars for 2023, NASCAR announced Dec. 22.

The main event’s field size increases by four cars from its inaugural running at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

