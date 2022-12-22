NASCAR Expands Clash Field for 2023

The NASCAR Cup Series’ Busch Light Clash will expand from 23 to 27 cars for 2023, NASCAR announced Dec. 22.
The main event’s field size increases by four cars from its inaugural running at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
