Spencer Pumpelly Fastest in Thursday Pilot Challenge Practice

With Wright Motorsports’ withdrawal early Thursday morning, 41 cars were ready to take to the 3.56-mile road course in Daytona for 60 minutes of practice. BGB Motorsports’ Spencer Pumpelly ended up fastest overall with a lap at 112.956 mph.

Pumpelly’s lap was nearly a half-second faster than the Audi of McCann Racing’s Andrew Davis. Rebel Rock Racing’s Robin Liddell was third fastest in his Chevrolet, then Tyler McQuarrie in the CarBahn Motorsports with Peregrine Racing Audi. Turner Motorsport’s Bill Auberlen was fifth.

Andrew Wojteczko Autosport’s Kuno Wittmer, the race’s defending pole sitter and track record holder, was sixth in his McLaren, followed by Spencer Pigot and Kyle Marcelli. Greg Liefooghe, who was fastest in Wednesday’s abbreviated session, was ninth and Trent Hindman 10th.

TCR was much closer than it was Wednesday, but the speeds were still up. Van der Steur Racing’s Denis Dupont was fastest with a lap at 108.513 mph. This was nearly six-tenths of a second faster than Atlanta Speedwerks’ Brian Henderson in his Honda. KMW Motorsports with TMR Engineering’s Roy Block was third, then LA Honda World Racing’s Mike LaMarra and VGMC Racing’s Victor Gonzalez Jr.

Compared to Wednesday’s session, Thursday morning’s action was much quieter with very little in terms of interruptions. Bryan Herta Autosport’s No. 98 Hyundai Elantra N TCR did not practice. To this point in the weekend, the No. 98 has not been on-track at all.

Miche