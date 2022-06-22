Matt Crafton on the pole for the Careers for Veterans 200

Surprise. In Camping World Truck Series qualifying at Michigan, Matt Crafton was fast. Very fast.

The two time series champion will start on the pole for the Career for Veterans 200 with a time of 39.024 seconds. The pole is his second at Michigan, with his first coming in 2011, his eighth career pole overall, and his first since the 2012 season.

Daniel Hemric ran a time of 39.166 seconds and will start alongside Crafton on the front row. The second place starting position is the best of the season for the No.14 team. 2011 series champion Austin Dillon qualified third, followed by Red Horse Racing teammates Ben Kennedy and Timothy Peters.