NASCAR on TV this week

Alex Palou Rockets to Dominant Pole for Indy Grand Prix

by

Who can stop Alex Palou in the NTT IndyCar Series?

Palou won his 15th career pole position in IndyCar with a blistering lap of 126.625 mph for Sunday’s (May 11) Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He cleared the field with brand-new alternate red Firestone tires that pushed him over four tenths clear of the field.

See also
Felix Rosenqvist & Marcus Armstrong Score Dual Top 10 for MSR at Thermal Club

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers showcased their speed by placing all three cars in the top five. Graham Rahal will start alongside the IndyCar points leader Palou after posting a 125.881 mph lap. Louis Foster put up his best qualifying result in his fifth race of his rookie season, qualifying third. Toronto, Canada’s Devlin DeFrancesco tied his career-best start, qualifying fifth.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden were the lone representatives in the Firestone Fast 6 for Chevrolet. McLaughlin tried pushing for one more time late, but backed off after hearing what Palou accomplished. McLaughlin will start fourth while Newgarden will line up sixth.

Firestone Fast 6

Scott McLaughlin stalled on pit road with about three minutes left but was able to go. Set to make his eighth start at the Indy road course, McLaughlin is seeking his first podium finish there.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
1Alex Palou10Chip Ganassi Racing
2Graham Rahal15Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
3Louis Foster45Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
4Scott McLaughlin3Team Penske
5Devlin DeFrancesco 30Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing
6Josef Newgarden2Team Penske

Round 2

Felix Rosenqvist took an excursion through the grass, going too deep into turn 7. He finished last of the 12 in round two.

Pato O’Ward was the first to put down his push lap, but he was bested by all three RLL drivers, all three Team Penske Chevrolets, and the inevitable Palou.

Kyffin Simpson ties his career-best start with back-to-back top-10 starts. He will roll off 10th tomorrow.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
7Will Power12Team Penske
8Pato O’Ward5Arrow McLaren
9Alexander Rossi20Ed Carpenter Racing
10Kyffin Simpson8Chip Ganassi Racing
11Santino Ferrucci14AJ Foyt Enterprises
12Felix Rosenqvist66Meyer Shank Racing

Round 1 Group 1

Group one’s session went on with no incident. One surprise exit includes 2022 Indy GP winner Colton Herta, who was the first driver to be eliminated from Group 1.

Both Meyers Shank Racing drivers were in the session, and the No. 66 Honda of Marcus Armstrong was among the eliminations. He will roll off 15th.

Kyle Kirkwood wasn’t able to advance after choosing not to run alternate red tires during practice.

Foster advanced to his third round for the second time this season, and Ferrucci almost lost control on the final lap but was able to advance comfortably to the second round.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
13Christian Lundgaard7Arrow McLaren
15Scott Dixon9Chip Ganassi Racing
17Nolan Siegel6Arrow McLaren
19Marcus Ericsson28Andretti Global
21Conor Daly76Juncos Hollinger Racing
23Rinus VeeKay18Dale Coyne Racing
25David Malukas4AJ Foyt Enterprises
27Robert Shwartzman83Prema Racing

Round 1 Group 2

Newgarden almost lost it at the start of the session but was able to advance as the sixth and final driver in the session to round two.

There were many surprise exits, including the two McLarens of Christian Lundgaard and Nolen Siegel, Scott Dixon for CGR, and Marcus Ericsson for Andretti. All three Andretti Global Hondas didn’t advance past the first round.

PositionDriverNumberTeam
14Colton Herta26Andretti Global
16Marcus Armstrong66Meyer Shank Racing
18Sting Ray Robb77Juncos Hollinger Racing
20Christian Rasmussen21Ed Carpenter Racing
22Kyle Kirkwood27Andretti Global
24Callum Ilott90Prema Racing
26Jacob Abel51Dale Coyne Racing

IndyCar Indianapolis Grand Prix Lineup

The Sonsio Grand Prix from IMS will be broadcast on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Wyatt Watson has followed NASCAR closely since 2007. He joined Frontstretchas a journalist in February 2023 after serving in the United States Navy for five years as an Electronic Technician Navigation working on submarines. Wyatt writes breaking NASCAR news and contributes to columns such as Friday Faceoff and 2-Headed Monster. Wyatt also contributes to Frontstretch's social media and serves as an at-track reporter, collecting exclusive content for Frontstretch.

Wyatt Watson can be found on X @WyattGametime

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
1
0
We'd like to hear from you, please comment.x
()
x