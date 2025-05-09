Alex Palou Rockets to Dominant Pole for Indy Grand Prix

Who can stop Alex Palou in the NTT IndyCar Series?

Palou won his 15th career pole position in IndyCar with a blistering lap of 126.625 mph for Sunday’s (May 11) Sonsio Grand Prix from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. He cleared the field with brand-new alternate red Firestone tires that pushed him over four tenths clear of the field.

Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing drivers showcased their speed by placing all three cars in the top five. Graham Rahal will start alongside the IndyCar points leader Palou after posting a 125.881 mph lap. Louis Foster put up his best qualifying result in his fifth race of his rookie season, qualifying third. Toronto, Canada’s Devlin DeFrancesco tied his career-best start, qualifying fifth.

Team Penske’s Scott McLaughlin and Josef Newgarden were the lone representatives in the Firestone Fast 6 for Chevrolet. McLaughlin tried pushing for one more time late, but backed off after hearing what Palou accomplished. McLaughlin will start fourth while Newgarden will line up sixth.

Firestone Fast 6

Scott McLaughlin stalled on pit road with about three minutes left but was able to go. Set to make his eighth start at the Indy road course, McLaughlin is seeking his first podium finish there.

Position Driver Number Team 1 Alex Palou 10 Chip Ganassi Racing 2 Graham Rahal 15 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 3 Louis Foster 45 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 4 Scott McLaughlin 3 Team Penske 5 Devlin DeFrancesco 30 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing 6 Josef Newgarden 2 Team Penske

Round 2

Felix Rosenqvist took an excursion through the grass, going too deep into turn 7. He finished last of the 12 in round two.

Pato O’Ward was the first to put down his push lap, but he was bested by all three RLL drivers, all three Team Penske Chevrolets, and the inevitable Palou.

Kyffin Simpson ties his career-best start with back-to-back top-10 starts. He will roll off 10th tomorrow.

Position Driver Number Team 7 Will Power 12 Team Penske 8 Pato O’Ward 5 Arrow McLaren 9 Alexander Rossi 20 Ed Carpenter Racing 10 Kyffin Simpson 8 Chip Ganassi Racing 11 Santino Ferrucci 14 AJ Foyt Enterprises 12 Felix Rosenqvist 66 Meyer Shank Racing

Round 1 Group 1

Group one’s session went on with no incident. One surprise exit includes 2022 Indy GP winner Colton Herta, who was the first driver to be eliminated from Group 1.

Both Meyers Shank Racing drivers were in the session, and the No. 66 Honda of Marcus Armstrong was among the eliminations. He will roll off 15th.

Kyle Kirkwood wasn’t able to advance after choosing not to run alternate red tires during practice.

Foster advanced to his third round for the second time this season, and Ferrucci almost lost control on the final lap but was able to advance comfortably to the second round.

Position Driver Number Team 13 Christian Lundgaard 7 Arrow McLaren 15 Scott Dixon 9 Chip Ganassi Racing 17 Nolan Siegel 6 Arrow McLaren 19 Marcus Ericsson 28 Andretti Global 21 Conor Daly 76 Juncos Hollinger Racing 23 Rinus VeeKay 18 Dale Coyne Racing 25 David Malukas 4 AJ Foyt Enterprises 27 Robert Shwartzman 83 Prema Racing

Round 1 Group 2

Newgarden almost lost it at the start of the session but was able to advance as the sixth and final driver in the session to round two.

There were many surprise exits, including the two McLarens of Christian Lundgaard and Nolen Siegel, Scott Dixon for CGR, and Marcus Ericsson for Andretti. All three Andretti Global Hondas didn’t advance past the first round.

Position Driver Number Team 14 Colton Herta 26 Andretti Global 16 Marcus Armstrong 66 Meyer Shank Racing 18 Sting Ray Robb 77 Juncos Hollinger Racing 20 Christian Rasmussen 21 Ed Carpenter Racing 22 Kyle Kirkwood 27 Andretti Global 24 Callum Ilott 90 Prema Racing 26 Jacob Abel 51 Dale Coyne Racing

The Sonsio Grand Prix from IMS will be broadcast on FOX at 4:30 p.m. ET.