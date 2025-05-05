NASCAR on TV this week
#2: Jesse Love, Richard Childress Racing, WAT Chevrolet
(Photo: NKP)

RCR Adds 2 Cup Starts for Jesse Love

by

Jesse Love is returning for more NASCAR Cup Series action in Richard Childress Racing’s No. 33, RCR announced May 5.

After debuting at Bristol Motor Speedway, Love will also drive the No. 33 at Kansas Speedway this weekend and at Richmond Raceway in August.

“I’m looking forward to being back behind the wheel of the No. 33 C4 Ultimate Energy Chevrolet this weekend at Kansas,” Love said in a team release. “Kansas has been a great track for me throughout my career and to have the opportunity to run the Cup car consecutive weeks on a mile-and-a-half track is going to be valuable experience.

“The focus for these races is to continue learning and understanding how this car feels compared to other cars that I’ve raced in the past.”

Love also made a start last week in the Beard Motorsports No. 62 at Texas Motor Speedway and has one more race planned with the team at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Love has finished 31st in both starts this year.

He runs full time for RCR’s NASCAR Xfinity Series program, with one win, three top fives and eight top 10s so far this season.

