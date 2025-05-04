Oscar Piastri Leads McLaren 1-2 in Miami Grand Prix

Oscar Piastri won Sunday’s (May 4) Miami Grand Prix by a comfortable margin over his Formula 1 teammate Lando Norris. The win is Piastri’s third in a row and extended his points lead even further over Norris, who sits second in the Drivers’ Championship.
Polesitter Max Verstappen finished fourth behind George Russell, who took his 5th podium finish of the season.
Alexander Albon, Kimi Antonelli, Charles Leclerc, Lewis Hamilton, Carlos Sainz and Yuki Tsunoda filled out the points-paying positions.
The biggest challenge for Piastri was surviving Verstappen’s trademarked defensive driving, which saw the Duthcman run Norris off the track twice in the race’s opening half. Piastri benefited from Norris and Verstappen nearly colliding in turn 1, which dropped the former to sixth place on the opening lap.
From there on, Piastri had to dispatch second-placed Antonelli before attacking and ultimately overtaking Verstappen on lap 14. Verstappen was then soon in the clutches of Norris, who likewise overtook him after an extended scuffle. The McLarens went unchallenged after securing the top two positions and finished the race with a 33-second gap to Russell in third.
2025 F1 Miami Grand Prix Race Results
Next up for F1 in 2025 is the Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix at the Imola Circuit in San Marino. Coverage will be provided by ESPN at 9 a.m. ET, May 18.
