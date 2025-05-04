IndyCar’s Caution-Free Streak Continues

LEEDS, Ala. — Not even the Chamber of Commerce Weather that drew fans into Birmingham to watch Sunday’s (May 4) Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park could alter the recent trend in the NTT IndyCar Series.

Aside from the opening laps of the season at the street course in St. Petersburg, all four races so far this year have now been caution-free. It’s a contrast to last year’s event, where the caution flag flew four times.

All of that was certainly an aid to Alex Palou, who dominated the field and took his third win in four races to begin 2025. He led 81 of 90 circuits around the windy and hilly road course, winning by an excess of 16 seconds. That margin of victory was helped by the lack of caution flags, making the only way for the field to gain ground on pit road. The only time Palou didn’t lead was during pit cycles.

“It was a perfect day, a perfect weekend,” Palou said. “The car was amazing, super fast. I had a ton of fun.

“I was a bit lonely there, but I loved it. It was an amazing day.”

With Palou’s pit crew on point and the caution flag dormant, Sunday ended up being a Sunday afternoon stroll throughout the field. Arrow McLaren placed three cars in the top 10 but could not chase down Palou.

“We had three cars in the top 10. That was obviously the goal,” said Arrow McLaren Team Principal Tony Kanaan. “[We were] trying to chase Palou down.”

The lack of action was not only evident from the grid during the race. It was likewise from the cockpit of the day’s fifth-place finisher Will Power. He came home in the top five after rolling off fourth.

“It was a pretty straightforward day,” Power told Fronstretch. “The tires lasted well, there just was not much action. It was one of those days.”

Indeed, compared to previous races at Barber, Sunday was lacking in caution flags.

That’s not to say there were no dramatic moments.

With around 20 laps to go, Santino Ferrucci made a dramatic save avoiding a spin while earlier in the race, Louis Foster narrowly avoided being struck by two other cars after veering into the grass.

In the end, however, Sunday resulted in a first for the series at Barber Motorsports Park – a race with zero cautions.

“I think we’re trying to make racing more exciting for the fans. Another green flag race. Let’s face it. It was bad, It was boring. Hopefully, we’ll make a change with an extra set of tires and we’ll see more of an exciting race,” Kanaan said. “Look at the fans here. They showed up, it was crazy. They deserve a more exciting race, and we’ll try to do that.”