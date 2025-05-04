Alex Palou Wins at Barber, Continues 2025 Dominance

Alex Palou is quickly becoming the Max Verstappen of the NTT IndyCar Series, as he continued his dominant start to the season by winning at Barber Motorsports Park by over 17 seconds.

Sunday’s (May 4) race was his second career triumph in the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, earning his third win in the first four races of 2025. The three-stop strategy was executed to perfection and his No. 10 HRC Honda Chip Ganassi Racing crew was flawless in the pits. Even a charging Christian Lundgaard couldn’t close the gap any tighter than 5 seconds to make it interesting.

Dominance defined 💪@AlexPalou makes it three out of four, winning the #INDYBHM from pole at Barber! pic.twitter.com/F20JDGvxhk — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) May 4, 2025

Aside from the win, Palou started from pole and led the most laps, earning maximum points, which padded his championship lead even more.

Lundgaard made significant progress during the second round of pit stops, passing his teammate Pato O’Ward and leaping over front-row starter Scott McLaughlin. His runner-up result is his third podium in his first four races with Arrow McLaren Racing.

Defending winner McLaughlin couldn’t nail down the three-peat, and valiantly made a charge at the start to get around Palou. However things strung out and he placed on the podium for the first time in 2025.

Dale Coyne Racing driver Rinus VeeKay placed fourth, the team’s first top five since 2023. Will Power rounded out the top five.

The series moves to Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course to start the Month of May, with the next race the Sonsio Grand Prix, Saturday, May 10. Coverage will begin Saturday (May 10) on Fox at 4:30 p.m. ET.