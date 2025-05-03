Justin Allgaier Leaves Texas Empty-Handed Yet Again After Kris Wright Collision

FORT WORTH, Texas — Anything that can go wrong has gone wrong for Justin Allgaier at Texas Motor Speedway.

He’s led a total of 575 laps at Texas — the third-most by a driver in NASCAR Xfinity Series history — with a whopping 349 of those led in his last three starts. Saturday’s (May 3) Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 looked like another prime opportunity for him to end his Texas drought, but yet again, it wasn’t meant to be.

Allgaier led 99 of the first 153 laps, but he lost what would eventually be the lead to Kyle Larson during a round of green flag pit stops in the final stage. He then set his sights on running down the No. 88 car, but the charge only lasted two laps until Allgaier made contact and crashed with Kris Wright out of turn 4.

The wait for a @TXMotorSpeedway cowboy hat will wait another year for Justin Allgaier. pic.twitter.com/JBdldNYVje — Xfinity Racing (@XfinityRacing) May 3, 2025

Wright was multiple seconds slower than the leaders per lap, and it appeared that he failed to hold his line through the turn where he and Allgaier collided.

“We about got crashed by the same car right before the [pit] stop,” Allgaier told the CW. “He had a tough time holding a line, kept moving lanes, and I tried going to the bottom and realized it was going to be a bad situation.”

Nevertheless, Allgaier ultimately took responsibility for the crash.

“Ultimately it falls on my shoulders, right?” Allgaier said. “… I think they had some damage, so [Wright] was having a little bit of a tough time with his race car, and I just … I don’t know. I’m trying to catch back to the No. 88 and trying to push, and [I] ultimately put myself in a bad position.

“… I hate for his guys too, right? Wrecked race cars are wrecked race cars; it doesn’t matter who’s at fault. It doesn’t matter how it happens.

“He and I can have a conversation about it, but ultimately as a veteran and somebody in the sport I got to do a better job, I got to try and know the circumstances of the situation better. I’m a little frustrated because I wanted to be able and try to catch the No. 88. You’re pushing with everything you got, but at the same time you still have the duty to keep control of your own car.”

It was a frustrating result, but all Allgaier — and anyone else in his position — can do is move on.

“To be as good as we were, it’s hard to be sitting here and not still out on the racetrack,” Allgaier said. “But hopefully we can go back to the drawing board and figure out what we need to do different and show up in a couple of weeks and be better.”

Allgaier enters the Xfinity Series’ two-week break with a 50-point lead in the regular season standings over Austin Hill.

Wright was approached by Frontstretch after the race, but he declined to comment.