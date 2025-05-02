Patrick Emerling Running North Wilkesboro Truck Race for Henderson

Patrick Emerling will enter the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race for Henderson Motorsports at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Henderson announced May 2.

Emerling is driving the No. 75 with sponsorship from Black Rhino.

Emerling last appeared in the Truck Series in 2017, earning a best finish of 23rd in his series debut at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

He currently runs part time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series for SS-Green Light Racing, scoring one top 10 in five starts this year.

The part-time No. 75 has three previous starts this year, all with Parker Kligerman behind the wheel. His best finish is 14th at Bristol Motor Speedway after a disqualification at Daytona International Speedway rendered him 36th despite initially winning the event.