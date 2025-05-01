NASCAR TV Schedule This Weekend: Texas, May 2 – 4

This weekend is very busy in the world of motorsports. NASCAR has a tripleheader weekend at Texas Motor Speedway with the Kubota High Limit Sprint Car Series racing at TMS’ dirt track behind the backstretch.

The NTT IndyCar Series will race at Barber Motorsports Park, along with the Road to Indy development series. Formula 1 will race at the Miami International Autodrome in Miami Gardens, Fla. Finally, ARCA Menards Series East will race at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway.

NASCAR Texas TV Schedule

NASCAR Xfinity Series Practice : 5 p.m. ET Friday on The CW App

: 5 p.m. ET Friday on The CW App NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying : 6:05 p.m. ET Friday on The CW App

: 6:05 p.m. ET Friday on The CW App NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series SpeedyCash.com 250 : 8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1

: 8 p.m. ET Friday on FS1 NASCAR Cup Series Practice : 11 a.m. ET Saturday on Amazon Prime Video

: 11 a.m. ET Saturday on Amazon Prime Video NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying : 12:10 p.m. ET Saturday on Amazon Prime Video

: 12:10 p.m. ET Saturday on Amazon Prime Video NASCAR Xfinity Series Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 : 2 p.m. ET Saturday on The CW

: 2 p.m. ET Saturday on The CW NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400: 3:30 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1

This weekend, NASCAR’s tour returns to Texas Motor Speedway for its only visit of 2025. It’s going to be a busy time.

NASCAR Cup Series teams are scheduled to practice at 11 a.m. ET Saturday morning in Texas. Coverage will stream live on Amazon Prime Video. Qualifying will follow shortly afterwards.

Coverage of the Wurth 400 will begin with NASCAR RaceDay at 2 p.m. ET Sunday on FS1. Race coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. ET with the green flag at 3:45 p.m. ET.

The NASCAR Xfinity Series will have a two-day show in Texas. Practice is scheduled for 5 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. Qualifying will follow shortly afterwards. Coverage will air live on The CW App and on The CW’s website. Some CW affiliates will air the sessions on their regular station as well. Check your local listings.

Coverage of the Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 will begin with NASCAR Countdown Live at 1:30 p.m. ET on The CW. Race coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET with the green flag around 2:10 p.m. ET. The earlier start is likely tied to the schedule at the nearby dirt track as they will want to have the Xfinity race done before hot laps begin for High Limit teams.

Finally, the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series will be back at Texas Motor Speedway for the 29th consecutive year. However, coverage is beginning to pull back.

Practice is scheduled for 2 p.m. ET Friday afternoon. Qualifying will follow shortly afterwards. However, neither of these sessions will be televised.

Coverage of the SpeedyCash.com 250 is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET Friday night on FS1. The green flag will come out around 8:20 p.m. ET.

Finally, ARCA Menards Series East will be racing this weekend at Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. Coverage of the Music City 150 is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. ET on FLORacing.

What’s the Weather Looking Like?

Similar to last week, Friday will be the worst of the three days. The forecast is for scattered showers and thunderstorms early in the day. The rain should stop in the afternoon, leaving those at the track with cloudy skies and a high around 77°.

Such a scenario might result in some issues for the Craftsman Truck Series teams since the track might not be dry when it’s time to practice and qualify. Regardless, it appears that the Truck race will go off as planned Friday night.

However, there are flood warnings in the area near Texas Motor Speedway due to recent heavy rains. Be cautious if you’re heading in that direction.

Saturday’s forecast is much better. It calls for sunny skies and a high of 76° with no chance of rain.

Sunday’s forecast is quite similar. 77° with sunny skies and no chance of rain. The humidity will be low as well. Pretty much perfect weather.

TV Ratings Check — Talladega

The news wasn’t particularly great in regards to TV ratings last weekend in Talladega. Sunday’s Jack Link’s 500 earned a 2.2 rating with 4.041 million viewers on FOX. This was down 10% in ratings and 6% in viewership from last year’s race, which earned a 2.4 rating with 4.307 million viewers.

Saturday’s Ag-Pro 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series earned a .7 rating with 1.26 million viewers. This is down 21.4% from last year in viewership. Then again, last year’s race aired on FOX as opposed to FS1.