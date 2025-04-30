Kyle Larson Subbing for Connor Zilisch at Texas

Kyle Larson will fill in for an injured Connor Zilisch in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Texas Motor Speedway this weekend, JR Motorsports announced April 30.

Larson’s move to the No. 88 comes after Zilisch was involved in a late crash at Talladega Superspeedway last weekend.

According to JRM, Zilisch is still recovering from a lower-back injury sustained in the incident.

It’ll be Larson’s third Xfinity start this year. The first two came with Hendrick Motorsports in its No. 17, winning at Bristol Motor Speedway.

Zilisch has one win and three top 10s this season in his rookie Xfinity season.