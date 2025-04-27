NASCAR Standings After Talladega

Cup Standings After Talladega

In a Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway that surprisingly featured a caution-free final stage, it was Austin Cindric who prevailed for his first win of 2025 by .022 seconds over Ryan Preece (who was later disqualified alongside Joey Logano).

Cindric becomes the sixth winner of the year and the sixth driver to clinch a playoff spot, and any sleepless nights from the 50-point penalty he received in March are over.

In the race for the regular season points lead, the Hendrick Motorsports duo of William Byron and Kyle Larson each recorded top fives to distance themselves from the Joe Gibbs Racing duo of Christopher Bell and Denny Hamlin. Bell finished 35th, while Hamlin finished 21st.

Up Next: The Wurth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway on Sunday, May 4. Coverage will begin at 3:30 p.m. on FOX Sports 1.

Xfinity Standings After Talladega

It was a good weekend to be named Austin, as Austin Hill scored his first Xfinity Series win of 2025 at Talladega under caution, beating out Jeb Burton and Richard Childress Racing teammate Jesse Love on official review after the caution waved for Connor Zilisch’s hard last-lap crash on the backstretch.

Saturday (April 26) was Hill’s ninth Xfinity win on a drafting track, and he completes the “hat trick” with wins at all three drafting tracks. He also moves to second in regular season points, 79 behind defending series champion Justin Allgaier.

NOTE: Part-time drivers who are eligible for series points but ineligible for the championship will not be displayed in these graphics.

Up Next: The Andy’s Frozen Custard 300 at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday, May 3. Coverage will begin at 2 p.m. ET on your local CW provider.

Truck Standings After Talladega

The Craftsman Truck Series had the week off, as its lone Talladega race will take place in October. The series will be back at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday (May 2) for its eighth race of the 2025 season.

Up Next: The SpeedyCash.com 250 at Texas Motor Speedway on Friday, May 2. Coverage will begin at 8 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.