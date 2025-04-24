Scott McLaughlin, Alex Palou Pace 2nd Day of Indy 500 Open Test

Scott McLaughlin and Alex Palou paced the speed chart on the final day of the open testing ahead of the 109th Running of the Indianapolis 500.

In the morning session, where the turbocharger boost pressure was increased to qualifying levels, McLaughlin paced the field with a fastest lap of 232.686 mph in the No. 3 Team Penske Chevrolet.

“We had a really good day — a good couple of days,” McLaughlin said in the post-test press conference.

“Felt like we got through a lot from a hybrid perspective. Then I felt like the morning qualifying session, high boost session, was a bit of a crapshoot, you could say — couple yellows. When the track got better, it was a bit dirty from some of the shunts as well. Then everyone was trying to cram a lot in 40 minutes.

“Look, overall, really solid balance to kick off the month of May. The car is certainly different with the extra weight and whatnot. Speaking to a lot of the drivers, I think we all concur the same thoughts: it’s different. It’s fine, fun to get used to and understand it. I feel like I really honed in on a lot of things at a low intensity level just to feel out the car and see where we’re at.”

Second fastest was Takuma Sato‘s No. 75 Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing Honda at 232.565 mph, but that was his only highlight all day.

Shortly before 11 a.m. ET, the two-time Indianapolis 500 champion spun while going through turn 1, having wall contact and rendering the car unable to continue in the day’s running.

Trouble in Turn 1! 🫣@TakumaSatoRacer's No. 75 is stopped on the track after heavy contact.



📺: INDYCAR YouTube pic.twitter.com/6kNUmfOEt9 — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 24, 2025

Huge thanks to @IndyCar, @DallaraGroup, and @IMS for creating such a safe environment. Lost the rear at 233mph (375km/h). The data recorded a 94G impact. Just minor bruises and I’m OK. Really grateful to my crew, sorry for the extra work. We’ll come back stronger for the #Indy500 pic.twitter.com/QMJyZLGjOz — Takuma Sato (@TakumaSatoRacer) April 24, 2025

Sato was seen and released from the track medical center. The team brought the tub of the car back to its Zionsville shop to start repair work ahead of the first day of 500 practice on May 13.

All was not lost for Sato as he was the fastest driver on the non-tow list (for drivers turning laps without the drafting assistance of a driver running within 10 seconds in front of them). Kyle Kirkwood was second fastest on the morning session’s non-tow list at 231.464 mph in the No. 27 Andretti Global Honda, with McLaughlin third fastest at 230.283 mph.

Sato’s accident was the final one of the day. Kyle Larson had the honor of being the first driver with major wall contact as he hit the wall exiting turn 1. The hit broke the suspension on the right side of the car and Larson was a passenger as the No. 17 Arrow McLaren Chevrolet came to a stop against the turn 2 wall.

IN THE WALL 😬@KyleLarsonRacin makes contact with the wall exiting Turn 1 and in Turn 2.



📺: INDYCAR YouTube pic.twitter.com/5TE5c1BXDs — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 24, 2025

Larson was also seen and released from the medical center and took no part in the afternoon running.

In the afternoon session, Palou paced the 32 drivers that took part with a fastest lap of 223.993 mph in the No. 10 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda.

“It was good, fun,” Palou said in the post-test press conference. “Lots of laps, lots of learning.

“Today, this morning, was really fun. A bit frustrating with traffic and stuff. It’s like having a crazy Fast Friday with nobody policing and everybody wanting to get clear laps.”

Felix Rosenqvist was second fastest in the No. 60 Meyer Shank Racing Honda with a lap of 223.366 mph ahead of Kirkwood’s best lap of 223.362 mph.

Kirkwood did have the distinction of leading the non-tow speed chart in the afternoon session with a fastest lap of 218.861 mph. Ed Carpenter in the No. 33 Ed Carpenter Racing Chevrolet was second fastest at 218.746 mph and the No. 9 Chip Ganassi Racing Honda of Scott Dixon was third on the non-tow list at 218.523 mph.

Next on the IndyCar Series’ 2025 calendar is the Children’s of Alabama Indy Grand Prix from Barber Motorsports Park. Coverage will be provided by Fox starting Sunday, May 4, at 1:30 p.m. ET