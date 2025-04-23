NASCAR Unveils 2025 All-Star Race Format

The format for NASCAR’s annual All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway was announced by NASCAR and Speedway Motorsports on April 23.

One of the first changes fans will see in this year’s race is an additional 50 laps, increasing from 200 to 250 total laps for the $1 million prize.

New for 2025, a promoter’s caution flag will be used in order to bunch the field back together. This flag must be used before lap 220 and can’t be used at all if a natural caution occurs after the race’s 200th circuit.

NASCAR’s three manufacturers will have more to race for with the addition of a manufacturer showdown. The breakdown sees the manufacturer teams include all drivers from the less represented of the three (Chevrolet, Ford, Toyota) go head-to-head with an equal number of drivers from the remaining manufacturers for the last spots in the All-Star Race.

“The NASCAR All-Star Race continues to evolve as one of the most fun and innovative events on our calendar,” John Probst, evp and chief racing development officer of NASCAR, said in a release. “Returning to historic North Wilkesboro Speedway for the third year in a row allows us to honor our sport’s roots while pushing the envelope with fresh competitive elements.

“The introduction of the manufacturer showdown brings a new layer of intensity and pride for our OEM partners, and fans can expect even more strategy, teamwork and drama on race day.”

Leading up to the All-Star Race, drivers not locked into the field will compete in the 100-lap All-Star Open, which sees the top two finishers advance to the main event, along with the winner of the annual fan vote.

Also new in terms of the qualifying format, all drivers (All-Star and Open) will compete together in qualifying, consisting of three laps, with a mandatory four-tire pit stop on lap 2.

The drivers who are former All-Star Race winners and compete full time in the Cup Series, won a points race in 2024 or 2025 and who’ve won a Cup Series championship are eligible to compete in the main event automatically.

The NASCAR All-Star Open is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday, May 18, with the All-Star Race set for 8 p.m. ET that same night. Race coverage can be found on FOX Sports 1.