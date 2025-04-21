Jesse Iwuji Returning at Talladega for DGM

Jesse Iwuji will make his NASCAR Xfinity Series return at Talladega Superspeedway with DGM Racing, DGM announced April 21.

Iwuji will run the team’s No. 91 Chevrolet with backing from Chevy Accessories, the eRacing Association and Lincoln Electric.

Iwuji’s Jesse Iwuji Motorsports has partnered with DGM on its entries for the 2025 season.

Should he qualify, Talladega would be Iwuji’s first start since 2023.

“This weekend, our goal is to take one more step forward with the program,” Iwuji said in a team release. “It means the world to me to have Chevrolet Accessories on board as I make my first start with Mario Gosselin and the DGM x JIM team. Chevrolet has been with me almost every step of my racing career; their belief in me and their continued support is a great reminder of how hard I’ve worked for the opportunity to be back at the track and live out my racing dreams. I can’t thank my team and partners enough for pushing me to the next steps.”

Iwuji has 23 Xfinity starts under his belt since 2020, with a best finish of 11th at Daytona International Speedway in 2022.

He’s the fourth driver to drive the No. 91 in 2025, following Josh Bilicki, Myatt Snider and CJ McLaughlin.