Dylon Wilson Partnering With MKM Racing Development for CARS Tour Race at North Wilkesboro

Dylon Wilson will return to the zMAX CARS Tour for the second time in 2025 as the series returns to Wilson’s home track, North Wilkesboro Speedway on Friday, May 16.

Wilson will once again pilot the MKM Racing Development No. 32 like he did earlier this season at Wake County Speedway.

“MKM is building a top-notch program from the ground up,” Wilson tells Frontstretch. “It’s been a pleasure working with Michael [Klein] and the whole team. It means the world to have people around me who believe in me and make racing more fun than it’s ever been.”

Wilson’s partnership with MKM began at the aforementioned Wake County race earlier this season, where Wilson scored his first career top 10 with the series (10th). A strong run for the pairing in its first outing has Wilson and MKM hungry for more as they look to build a long-term relationship.

“Driving the MKM car at Wake County was an incredible opportunity,” Wilson says. “Michael Kline gave me a shot in the rocket that he built, it was my first time in a Hedgecock chassis. The original goal was to bring some experience to a track I had a personal notebook on but the weekend went so well, we knew we had to put some things in motion for North Wilkesboro. Thanks to Seth Cohn and TwoBoros Brewery we were able to make it happen.”

P10! Great run in our debut with @RACEMKM. The guys brought an awesome car, if we don’t get spun early I think we might have had a reason for a @twoborosbrewery hangover tomorrow.



We have great notes now and have a lot to build on for the next ones.



Now what?😉 pic.twitter.com/bGKuYbjRKO — Dylon Wilson (@dylonwilson) March 30, 2025

The 29-year-old North Wilkesboro native has a long history with North Wilkesboro Speedway even outside of his driving career. Wilson’s great-grandfather Jack Combs was an original owner of the track and Wilson grew up just a couple hundred yards from the speedway. Back in 2021, Wilson proposed to his wife Allie at the then abandoned short track.

On track, Wilson has plenty of late model experience, having run every CARS Tour race at the facility since its revival in 2022.

“The past few years on the tour have been a huge learning experience,” Wilson says. “We’ve had good runs, tough ones and had a lot of fun along the way. To see how far the tour has come -and now get to battle with the big dogs in my own backyard, it’s going to be a blast.”

After a full-time effort with the Tour in 2023, multiple factors, including the birth of his son Wilkes, led to Wilson stepping out of the car, only returning for both North Wilkesboro races. For now, he’s taking this new opportunity one race at a time, but wouldn’t rule out a full-time effort again in the future.

“Right now we’re focused on budgeting smart and showing up 100% ready at the races we do run,” Wilson says. “Full-time competition isn’t in the cards just yet but that’s definitely the long-term goal.

“MKM is building from the ground up. The long-term goal is to field a multi-car team competing full-time in the CARS Tour but right now we’re taking it one race at a time. Gaining experience, building chemistry and working to become one of the top teams in the series.”

Wilson and MKM will be part of a historic event at North Wilkesboro as the CARS Tour will be featured on live television for the first time in series history. Aside from its typical home of FloRacing, the event can also be seen live on Fox Sports 1.