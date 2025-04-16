It’s not exactly a hot take to say that Long Beach is the second most prestigious race on the NTT IndyCar Series calendar. The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is the second-longest-running street race in North America after Trois-Rivieres and helped completely change the image of Long Beach, California, after its initial running as a Formula 5000 race in 1975, followed by Formula 1 from 1976-1983.

IndyCar in its various guises has been the primary series around the 11-turn, 1.968-mile street circuit since 1984, starting with CART, then the Champ Car World Series, now the NTT IndyCar Series, with the list of winners reading like a who’s who of open-wheel history.

On Sunday, Kyle Kirkwood became a two-time Long Beach winner, joining Mario Andretti, Michael Andretti, Al Unser Jr., Alex Zanardi, Paul Tracy, Sebastien Bourdais, Will Power, Mike Conway, Scott Dixon and Alexander Rossi as multi-time race winners at Long Beach.

The fanfare was tremendous. Grand Prix officials said that all reserved seating for Saturday and Sunday were sold out, with race day being sold out for the third year in a row. The grandstands were packed. The grid was packed. Everyone was ready to see the 50th race around the streets of Long Beach get underway with much fanfare.

Instead, like most other Long Beach starts, the race began with a whimper. At most, only four rows were lined up before the field got to the starting line.

The Grand Prix of Long Beach is GREEN ON FOX! pic.twitter.com/6XvYP8Zkbd — INDYCAR on FOX (@IndyCarOnFOX) April 13, 2025

This isn’t new to Long Beach. Take a look at the 2024, 2023 and 2018 starts:

Cali knows how to party.



GREEN FLAG on the Streets of Long Beach! 🟢



📺: USA and Peacock pic.twitter.com/J4T4FrCahA — NTT INDYCAR SERIES (@IndyCar) April 21, 2024

Yeah, none of these look pretty. For such a picturesque race at a picturesque venue with grandstands jammed with people, the fans, drivers, teams and series deserve a much better looking start of the race than that.

With only a handful of rows lined up and the rest of the field strung out, there are some drivers that are probably barely approaching the start/finish line as the leaders approach the first turn.

It’s monumentally unfair to those at the back of the pack that they are starting at such a disadvantage to the front of the field because there isn’t enough time to get everybody lined up in a proper grid formation before the start of the race.

There is a solution to this problem, however, and it comes thanks to a change from last season.

With the introduction of the hybrid engine components that began last summer at Mid-Ohio, the drivers began to have the ability to start the cars themselves and get underway in case something unforeseen happened, such as the engine stalling following a spin.

Why not showcase that technology further with a return to standing starts at Long Beach? Using a standing start at Long Beach and nowhere else will help make that race more unique on the schedule. It gives drivers another skill they can use to gain an advantage over their competitors and it also provides a much fairer system for drivers in the back half of the field.

Standing starts have been used at Long Beach before. Every Formula 1 race began with a standing start and Champ Car used a standing start at Long Beach in 2008 for their finale race.

The green flag at Long Beach 2008 with a standing start. Will Power gets an amazing jump on the field starting in 4th. #indycar | #upscaled pic.twitter.com/IBIglTe08o — Champweb (@champwebdotnet) October 23, 2023

IndyCar took over sanctioning of the Grand Prix of Long Beach starting in 2009 and went back to a rolling start. For the 2014 race, a standing start was implemented.

Besides James Hinchcliffe not getting the best start, it was a clean start and provided a much more exciting run to turn 1 compared to the normal rolling starts.

Yes, there are risks with a standing start. We saw the worst example at the 2014 Indianapolis Grand Prix when Sebastian Saavedra stalled, causing a multi-car pileup and a massive debris pile.

The unforgettable start to the first ever Grand Prix of Indianapolis in 2014.



𝗦𝗘𝗕𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗜𝗔𝗡 𝗦𝗔𝗔𝗩𝗘𝗗𝗥𝗔 collected his first career pole, and with a standing start sequence for this race mandated, Saavedra stalled.



In Saavedra's defense, the standing starts between… pic.twitter.com/IPdQsgl7D3 — Hickey (@Hickey93) May 6, 2024

But let’s not act like rolling starts have a perfect safety record. We’ve seen crashes, flips and a whole host of interesting things happen when cars are moving toward the green flag.

A standing start at Long Beach won’t solve all the race’s issues. After the third round of pit stops, there wasn’t much action other than Christian Lundgaard‘s pass on Felix Rosenqvist.

TV ratings for the race weren’t very good, but that’s what happens when you’re against NASCAR head-to-head and one of the most competitive final rounds of The Masters.

But as for the on-track product, there’s an easy fix to an issue that’s been around going back several decades.

It’s lights out and away we go.