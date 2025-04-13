NASCAR Standings After Bristol

Cup Standings After Bristol

Just as he did last September, Kyle Larson absolutely dominated Sunday’s (April 13) Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway, leading 411 of the 500 laps for his second NASCAR Cup Series win of 2025 and his third at Thunder Valley. The race had three cautions — the fewest for a Cup race at Bristol since 1982 — and the entire final stage went green with a 235-lap run to the finish.

Denny Hamlin — gunning for three consecutive wins — was the only car that had anything for Larson, but he had to settle for second. He cut William Byron’s point lead from 49 to 30 as the Cup Series enters its lone off week of the season.

Up Next: The Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 27. Coverage will begin at 3 p.m. ET on FOX.

Xfinity Standings After Bristol

Both Saturday and Sunday were dominated by Kyle Larson, as he led 276 of the 300 laps in Saturday’s (April 12) SciAps 300 to score his first Xfinity Series win of the season and his first since Circuit of the Americas in 2024.

It was a race dominated by Hendrick Motorsports and their close-affiliate JR Motorsports, as they swept the top four spots. Points leader Justin Allgaier won his second Dash 4 Cash bonus of the season by finishing third. He now boasts an 83-point lead in the standings after rattling off six consecutive top-five finishes.

Up Next: The NASCAR Xfinity Series makes a return 21 years in the making with the North Carolina Education Lottery 250 at Rockingham Speedway on Saturday, April 19. Coverage will begin at 4 p.m. ET on your local CW provider.

Truck Standings After Bristol

Chandler Smith dominated early and sealed the deal late in the going, as he passed Corey Heim for the lead with 14 to go to score his first Craftsman Truck Series win with Front Row Motorsports after leading 127 of the 250 laps in Friday’s (April 11) Weather Guard Truck Race.

Bristol marked Smith’s first Truck win since 2022, and he’s off to a red-hot start in 2025 as the only driver to score a top-10 finish in all six races. He’s only 18 points behind Heim for the regular season points lead, and he’s now the third driver to clinch a spot in the 2025 playoffs.

Up Next: The Black’s Tire 200 at Rockingham Speedway on Friday, April 18. Coverage will begin at 5 p.m. ET on FOX Sports 1.