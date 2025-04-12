Kyle Larson Dominates Xfinity Race at Bristol in Tripleheader Weekend

Kyle Larson dominated the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway on April 12, leading 276 of 300 laps en route to the win for Hendrick Motorsports.

“I just love this place, especially in Xfinity, and you can move around in traffic,” Larson said after the race. “It’s just a lot of fun. Justin (Allgaeir) did a really good job hanging there with me there that last run, so the pressure was on a little bit. We just had a good enough car to get the lead, stay in the lead and be really good in traffic.”

Larson scored the victory in his second race of the weekend; he finished runner-up in April 11’s NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series event at the track.

He earned the win over Carson Kvapil, who took second with just two laps remaining.

Justin Allgaier, who also won the Dash 4 Cash, finished third. Kvapil and Allgaier’s JR Motorsports teammate Sammy Smith and Brandon Jones, who made a late charge on fresh tires, rounded out the top five.

Jesse Love, Ryan Sieg, Corey Heim, Christian Eckes and Dean Thompson completed the top 10.

Larson’s No. 17 HendrickCars.com Chevrolet was so strong, he lapped up to 13th within the first 70 laps despite a quick caution early in the race for debris. By the time the checkered flag flew, just 12 drivers finished on the lead lap.

Stage one was slowed by a 14-minute red flag after Sheldon Creed and Brennan Poole made heavy contact after Creed spun off of the front end of Thompson. Both drivers walked away uninjured, though Poole did report on his team radio that the contact knocked the wind out of him.

Big contact for the No. 00 and No. 44. pic.twitter.com/tPUjiwPcu8 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 12, 2025

To add insult to injury, after Creed exited the No. 00 Friends of Jaclyn Ford, it rolled down the track to the apron.

Cleanup from that incident left the field with a three-lap dash to the end of stage one, which was won by Sam Mayer.

A Stage 1 shootout!@sam_mayer_ pulls away for the stage win! pic.twitter.com/FAu34POsX2 — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 12, 2025

Stage two ran caution-free and was dominated by Larson, who led the field flag to flag.

Stage 2 winner: @KyleLarsonRacin!



And done in dominating fashion. ? pic.twitter.com/96RS9ULAbS — NASCAR Xfinity (@NASCAR_Xfinity) April 12, 2025

Taking the top spot under the stage caution, Allgaier led the first nine laps of stage three before Larson took control of the field after light contact with the back end of the No. 7 Chevrolet.

Once again, the race became the Larson show as he held the lead for the final 111 laps, despite the lone caution that flew in stage three.

Allgaier remains the championship leader with an 83 point advantage over Mayer. Love jumped two spots to third and is followed by Austin Hill, who dropped one position after a 24th-place finish, two laps down. Rookie Connor Zilisch moved into the top five, and he’s followed closely by runner-up Kvapil, who jumped two spots to sixth.

Jones remains seventh and holds a slim one-point margin over Creed after his involvement in the early-race red flag incident. Sieg, Smith, Daniel Dye and Harrson Burton hold the final playoff spots nine races into the season.

The Xfinity Series heads to Rockingham Speedway Saturday, April 19. Coverage for the North Carolina Education Lottery 200 begins at 4 p.m. ET on The CW; the race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Channel 90 or your local MRN affiliate.