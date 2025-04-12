Alex Bowman Scores Bristol Cup Pole

Alex Bowman has his second NASCAR Cup Series pole of the 2025 season, setting the fastest lap at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday, April 12.

Bowman’s No. 48 paced the field with a speed of 128.675 mph.

He previously won a pole this year at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a race at which he finished second.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr. will start from the outside of the front row. It’s his first top-two start since Auto Club Speedway in 2023.

Kyle Larson, Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney completed the top five, while Ty Gibbs, Christopher Bell, AJ Allmendinger, Carson Hocevar and Justin Haley rounded out the top 10.

With 39 cars entered, all teams qualified for tomorrow’s (April 13) event.

The 2025 Food City 500 is set for Sunday, April 13, at 3 p.m. ET, with TV coverage from FOX Sports 1.