Spencer Gallagher Returning to ARCA for 4 Races

Spencer Gallagher will run multiple ARCA Menards Series races this season for Sigma Performance Services, Sigma announced April 11.

He’ll run the No. 24 in four events, the first coming in the ARCA Menards Series East event at Rockingham Speedway.

Gallagher will return at Talladega Superspeedway, Charlotte Motor Speedway and Kansas Speedway, driving the No. 23.

“Spencer’s return is a huge win for the SPS program,” Joe Farré, Sigma team owner, said in a team release. “His experience, poise, and connection to our team through his long-standing relationship with GMS makes him the perfect fit for this four-race run. We’re excited to put him back behind the wheel and see what we can accomplish together at some of the sport’s most iconic tracks.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to the ARCA Menards Series — a place where I cut my teeth as a young driver and achieved my first national-level successes,” Gallagher added. “Teaming up with a competitive organization like SPS gives me tremendous confidence in what we can accomplish together. I’m looking forward to getting back on track and contending for wins in the months ahead.”

Gallagher last ran in ARCA in 2014, earning one win that season.

He also made multiple NASCAR national series starts between 2013 and 2018, scoring a NASCAR Xfinity Series victory for GMS Racing in 2018.