Morgen Baird to Attempt Truck Series Debut at Kansas With Reaume

Morgen Baird will attempt to make his NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series debut at Kansas Speedway May 10, Reaume Brothers Racing announced in a press release April 10.

The Michigan native will pilot the No. 22 Ford F-150, with primary sponsorship from Alro Steel. Alro Steel will also serve as Baird’s sponsor in his second Truck Series attempt with the team at Michigan International Speedway in June.

“I always felt that Michigan produced the best racing for trucks on the schedule,” Baird said. “I’m thankful for Alro Steel, Brian and Randy Glick, and read to represent the hundreds of employees they have.”

Baird has competed part-time in the ARCA Menards Series since 2016, and scored his career best finish at Michigan in 2024, where he finished sixth.

Baird also made his NASCAR Xfinity Series debut in 2024 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, where he finished 33rd driving for Joey Gase Motorsports.