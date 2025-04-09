Noah Gragson, Chandler Smith Partner With Rural King for Multi-Race Schedule

Noah Gragson and Chandler Smith will team up with Rural King as a primary sponsor for multiple NASCAR Cup Series and NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series races in 2025, Front Row Motorsports announced April 9.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Rural King as the official farm and home retailer of Front Row Motorsports,” FRM owner Bob Jenkins said in a team release. ” Their roots, values, and commitment to community are a perfect fit for our team and NASCAR fans alike.”

Rural King will sponsor Gragson’s No. 4 in several Cup races in 2025, beginning April 13 at Bristol Motor Speedway, before coming onboard at Talladega Superspeedway April 27 and at North Wilkesboro Speedway May 18.

Additionally, Rural King will serve as the primary sponsor of FRM’s Smith’s No. 38 in the Truck Series at Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park July 25.

Through eight races in the 2025 Cup Series season, Gragson sits 32nd in points with one top 10. Smith, meanwhile, is third through six events with two top fives and five top 10s.