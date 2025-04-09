After the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, Kaulig Racing is in a solid position. AJ Allmendinger sits 16th in the points standings and in a playoff spot. Ty Dillon scored his second top-20 finish in a row at the “Lady in Black,” coming home 16th.
What’s behind the great start for Kaulig after a disastrous 2024 on the Cup side? How surprising is it that Allmendinger could make the playoffs on points?
Frontstretch’s Kevin Nix answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch’s YouTube channel.
Kevin Nix has been with Frontstretch since February 2023. Hailing from Gilbert, Arizona, his dream is to be in the NASCAR media sphere full-time. He is a video assistant, working on the back end to streamline video and audio quality of all at-track interviews. Nix also writes about news every Monday for the site.
Nix graduated with a Master's Degree in Sports Journalism from ASU's Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication in Phoenix, Arizona. He also has bachelor's degrees in Communications and Political Science. In his downtime, he likes to read, play video games and take walks in the Arizona weather - when it's not too hot.