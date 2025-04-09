After the NASCAR Cup Series race at Darlington Raceway, Kaulig Racing is in a solid position. AJ Allmendinger sits 16th in the points standings and in a playoff spot. Ty Dillon scored his second top-20 finish in a row at the “Lady in Black,” coming home 16th.

What’s behind the great start for Kaulig after a disastrous 2024 on the Cup side? How surprising is it that Allmendinger could make the playoffs on points?

Frontstretch’s Kevin Nix answers this week’s questions for NASCAR Mailbox on Frontstretch’s YouTube channel.