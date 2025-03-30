Podcast: Play in new window | Download
After Denny Hamlin took the lead in the second stage, he didn’t look back. Caleb Barnes is joined by James Jackson to talk about the action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (March 30) afternoon.
Among the topics, Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs were yet again bitten by bad luck, but this time the two overcame it. Logano drove back for his first top-10 finish of the year, and Gibbs earned his best mark of the season as well.
The two also discuss what — if any — takeaways to remember for the penultimate race later this fall, as well as where else to look to increase passing opportunities at The Paperclip.
There’s a lot to talk about, and only a few minutes to do so. Sign up for Stock Car Scoop on Apple Podcasts and Spotify!
Caleb began sports writing in 2023 with The Liberty Champion, where he officially covered his first NASCAR race at Richmond in the spring. While there, Caleb met some of the guys from Frontstretch, and he joined the video editing team after graduating from Liberty University with degrees in Strategic Communications and Sports Journalism. Caleb currently work full-time as a Multi-Media Journalist with LEX 18 News in Lexington, Kentucky and contributes to Frontstretch with writing and video editing. He's also behind-the-scenes or on camera for the Happy Hour Podcast, live every Tuesday night at 7:30!