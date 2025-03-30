After Denny Hamlin took the lead in the second stage, he didn’t look back. Caleb Barnes is joined by James Jackson to talk about the action at Martinsville Speedway on Sunday (March 30) afternoon.

Among the topics, Joey Logano and Ty Gibbs were yet again bitten by bad luck, but this time the two overcame it. Logano drove back for his first top-10 finish of the year, and Gibbs earned his best mark of the season as well.

The two also discuss what — if any — takeaways to remember for the penultimate race later this fall, as well as where else to look to increase passing opportunities at The Paperclip.

