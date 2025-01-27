Ryan Truex Back at SHR for Daytona

Ryan Truex will pilot an entry for Sam Hunt Racing in the NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Daytona International Speedway, SHR announced Jan. 27.

Truex will drive the No. 24 with sponsorship from BB Printing Co.

It’s the first announced race of 2025 for Truex, who will serve as a reserve driver for Joe Gibbs Racing in Xfinity and the NASCAR Cup Series this year.

“Sam and I have known each other for a long time,” Truex said in a team release. “We’ve become great friends outside of the garage area, and I’m thankful to have the opportunity to work together on the track too. I’m thankful that our friendship has grown into a business relationship and for the opportunity to race under the SHR banner with BB Printing at Daytona.”

“It’s always great to have Ryan in our GR Supra, an experienced proven winner in the series and someone that genuinely cares about the success and growth of our team,” SHR owner Sam Hunt added. “As the defending Daytona winner, he will serve to be a valuable resource and teammate for Dean [Thompson] in 2025 as well. We’re grateful to have BB Printing supporting the effort and look forward to hitting the track and getting the season started.”

Truex made 11 Xfinity starts in 2024, 10 with JGR and one with SHR. He scored two wins, three top fives and six top 10s.

Truex is the first driver announced to SHR’s second car, the No. 24, for 2025. Dean Thompson will pilot the No. 26 full time.