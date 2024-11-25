Tyler Ankrum Will Remain With MHR

Tyler Ankrum is back at McAnally-Hilgemann Racing in the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series in 2025, MHR announced Nov. 25.

Ankrum will continue to drive the team’s No. 18 with sponsorship from LiUNA.

Mark Hillman is also back as crew chief.

“I’m really glad to be staying at MHR with Mark and the entire LIUNA team,” Ankrum said in a team release. “This last year was probably the best of my career with the consistency we showed throughout the season. Making the playoffs was a huge goal for us and we were in the mix all the way to Martinsville [Speedway], so we want to take another step and make it to Phoenix [Raceway] in 2025. We all want to get back to victory lane, and I think keeping this group together and continuing to develop as a team will help us get there.”

“Tyler had his strongest season in 2024 and the best is yet to come,” team owner Bill McAnally added. “He, Mark and the whole LIUNA team worked well together, made a strong playoff run, and put themselves in position to win some races. The growth of MHR we have for 2025 will make the No. 18 team stronger and I can’t wait to see what we can accomplish with Tyler next season.”

Ankrum earned a career-high six top fives and 12 top 10s in 2024, his first season with MHR. He has one win in 136 starts in the series since 2018.

Ankrum is the second driver confirmed to the MHR stable for 2025, following Daniel Hemric, who will drive the No. 19.